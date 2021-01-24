Stricter rules may be disappointing, but S'pore must remain vigilant: PM

While stricter measures to combat rising Covid-19 infections ahead of the Chinese New Year might be disappointing, Singapore must remain vigilant and mentally prepare to celebrate the festive season differently, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

PM Lee highlighted in a Facebook post the tightened measures that have been put in place to keep everyone safe. He acknowledged that the stricter rules would be disappointing for those looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year.

"But we must psychologically prepare ourselves to celebrate CNY differently this year," he wrote.

"Just look at the countries near and far experiencing repeated surges in cases, and you will see why we need to stay vigilant."

On Friday, stepped-up measures were announced to combat rising Covid-19 infections, including a limit of eight visitors to each household per day.

Those visiting others are also encouraged to limit themselves to visiting two households daily, and stick to visiting only family members during the festive period.

PM Lee noted that the recent community cases are a reminder that the war against Covid-19 is far from over, and that it has been exactly a year since Singapore saw its first confirmed case.

"The year has gone by at breakneck pace, as we all struggled to cope with the unprecedented chaos and disruption to our lives.

"Through immense effort and sacrifice, we've got ourselves to a stable situation," he said, noting that Singapore's vaccination programme is under way, and seniors aged 70 and above will begin receiving their shots from Wednesday.

CELEBRATE DIFFERENTLY We must psychologically prepare ourselves to celebrate CNY differently this year. Just look at the countries near and far experiencing repeated surges in cases, and you will see why we need to stay vigilant. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, in a Facebook post.

"Let us continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by adhering to all the measures," he said.