Stricter rules for GE advertising, bigger area on ballot paper for voters to mark their choice: ELD

SINGAPORE - When the next General Election is called, the Returning Officer will be able to direct individuals and social media firms to remove online election advertising that breaches election rules.

This could also mean disabling access to such ads to users in Singapore, as well as stopping any further transmission of the materials here.

The Returning Officer is a public officer appointed by the Prime Minister to oversee the impartial and smooth conduct of elections.

As part of updates announced by the Elections Department (ELD) on May 31, there will also be a larger area demarcated on the ballot paper to mark a voter’s choice.

This follows feedback from the Presidential Election that some people were unsure if they had properly positioned the stamp within the area.

The updates will come into effect on June 14 with revisions made to the Subsidiary Legislation under the Parliamentary Elections Act, which was updated in 2023.

ELD said the changes are needed “to operationalise these amendments”, in order to be aligned with the requirements set out during the 2023 Presidential Election.

For starters, election advertising will now be required to display the full names of every person who played an “active role” in publishing or displaying the ad.

This comprises those who authorised it, those who approved the content, those who directed that it be published, and in the case of printed ads, the printer must be identified as well.

For paid ads, the full names of every person who paid for it must be displayed, along with indicators that the ad had been paid for, such as the words “sponsored by”.

Paid ads cover both monetary and non-monetary payments, as well as those that are made directly or through a third party.

“This ensures a level playing field by covering various forms of payment under campaign spending limits,” ELD said.

Singapore citizens who are neither candidates nor election agents and publish online election advertising in their personal capacity without any payment whatsoever will be exempted from this rule.