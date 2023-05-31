Stricter rules for diners who don’t return trays and crockery from June 1: What you need to know

SINGAPORE – Those who fail to return their used trays and crockery at food courts, hawker centres and coffee shops will face tougher action from the National Environment Agency and Singapore Food Agency from Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. What action will be taken against offenders?

A: First-time offenders will be given written warnings, while repeat offenders will be issued fines or charged in court, the agencies said in a statement on Wednesday.

2. What if you clear your tray and used crockery but leave behind tissues or empty drink cans, or food scraps such as shells and bones on the table?

A: No one should leave behind any litter in any public place, except in a dustbin or other receptacle provided for the deposit of refuse and rubbish. Litter includes used tissues, wet wipes, drink cans, shells and bones.

3. Will action be taken against the elderly, the less-abled, or children under 12 for table littering?

A: Enforcement will not be taken against the frail elderly or less-abled, or children who are clearly unable to clear their tables.

Family members or dining companions of these individuals should help to dispose of the litter and return the trays and used crockery.

4. What if the cleaner insists on clearing the table for diners?

A: In such situations, diners are welcome to let the cleaners clear the table.

Cleaning contractors and cleaners have been briefed on the “self-service concept” and table-cleaning workflow.

Thus, we urge diners to take the initiative in keeping their tables clean and returning trays and used crockery.