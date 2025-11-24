Strict enforcement action from 2026 against lorry owners who have not installed speed limiters: Police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Owners of older models of lorries who do not install speed limiters in their vehicles before Jan 1, 2026, risk prosecution if caught, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement on Nov 24.

As at Nov 14 , some 30 per cent of these owners have yet to install such devices despite numerous reminders by the Traffic Police (TP) through SMSes, e-mails and letters, said SPF.

Companies with heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg began installing speed limiters from January 2024. Vehicle owners had been given two to three years to install the device.

In total, about 17,000 eligible lorries, including newer models, are required to install the mandatory speed limiters by July 2027.

When a driver of a vehicle fitted with a speed limiter tries to drive at more than 60kmh, the engine does not respond – the vehicle maintains a speed of 60kmh .

Speed limiters prevent speeding violations and reduce the risk of accidents, improving road safety for all users. They also reduce fuel consumption and lower the maintenance costs of vehicles, among other benefits.

In May 2025, a total of 81 errant drivers of heavy vehicles were issued summonses following a three-day islandwide enforcement blitz for offences such as speeding, using a mobile communication device while driving, failing to keep left and failing to visibly display a speed limiter label.

The number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents hit a five-year-high in 2024, with speeding contributing to one in three fatal crashes.

Lorries of non-compliant owners who fail to install speed limiters will be prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed, said SPF.

To encourage early installation of the speed limiters, the Ministry of Home Affairs and TP previously announced that the proposed increase of penalties for offences relating to speed limiters from $1,000 to $10,000 will be tabled.

From Jan 1, 2026, companies whose drivers are caught speeding in lorries will be issued a remedial order (RO) by TP under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work. The RO will require the company to install speed limiters across all its remaining lorries before the statutory deadline.

Those who fail to do so will face a fine of up to $50,000.

The speed limiter requirement will also be included in the Workplace Safety and Health Council’s risk management audit, as part of the bizSafe certification and renewal process. Companies without the limiters will be flagged during the audit and may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSafe certifications.

Enterprise Singapore will provide a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) to support companies in the installation of speed limiters.

From Oct 1, 2025, to March 31, 2027 , local small and medium-sized enterprises can apply for the PSG to receive funding of up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs.

The grant is capped at $30,000 per financial year and is applicable only to lorries with deadlines that have not passed.

Previously, TP announced that from Sept 14 , companies that have installed speed limiters on their lorries will be prioritised for enrolment of Class 4 driving lessons for their learners.