Connaught Drive, Anderson Bridge to be pedestrians-only from end 2021

SINGAPORE - A stretch of prime road in Singapore will be fully pedestrianised as the Government looks to make the civic district more people-friendly.

By closing off all vehicular traffic on Connaught Drive and Fullerton Road (the section on Anderson Bridge), pedestrians can expect to walk easily between the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), Victoria Concert hall, the National Gallery and The Arts House.

Announcing this on Friday (Nov 5), the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that traffic changes will begin from end-December.

LTA's chief executive Ng Lang said the latest pedestrianisation continues an effort by several agencies over the years to restore the beauty of public spaces in the civic district, "the birthplace of modern Singapore".

"We hope to offer visitors a green, idyllic and elegant cultural precinct where they can walk in leisure to enjoy a glimpse of the past without having to compete with vehicular traffic," he said.

The plans had first been announced at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply debate in March this year.

Following the closure of vehicular traffic, the bus stop at Connaught Drive will be relocated to Esplanade Drive. The affected bus services are 75, 100, 107, 130, 131 and 167.

Coach pick-up and drop off points in the area will be moved to the nearby roundabout at the Fullerton Road and Connaught Drive junction.

Parliament Place will reopen to cars so motorists still have access to the area.



A map of the pedestrianisation of Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road. PHOTO: LTA, NPARKS, URA



To facilitate the move, there will be reconfiguration works at the following junctions:

- Parliament Place/St Andrew's Road

- Fullerton Road/Connaught Drive, and

- Fullerton Road/Esplanade Drive.

After the latest works have been completed, stakeholders, including the ACM, Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay, the National Gallery, The Arts House and VictoriaTheatre and Victoria Concert Hall will plan more open spaces to hold outdoor programmes for visitors.

New signages and information posters have also already been put up at the ticketing machines and faregates at City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations to help visitors unfamiliar with the area with their navigation.



An artist's impression of the Civic District with the pedestrianisation of Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road. PHOTO: NPARKS



Since 2015, the agencies have been creating green spaces and walkable roads in the civic district, reclaiming it from vehicles. For instance Empress Place has been paved over to create a seamless park-like setting in front of the ACM and the Victoria Concert Hall.

National Development Minister Khaw Boon Wan had said in 2014 that the area around the Padang will be turned into a walkable park, allowing people to more easily access its "history, memories, monuments and beauties".