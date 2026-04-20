Whether you’re a student, caregiver or someone feeling overwhelmed, the service provides a confidential space to talk round the clock

If you or someone you know is feeling stressed or overwhelmed, support is just a call or text away at national mindline 1771.

One teenager called himself a “walking curse”. An online screening tool suggested he might have depression, yet he kept the result to himself, afraid that telling his parents would only burden them.

Another, a young child, said she felt “sad and left out” when her parents, deep in conversation, did not notice her trying to speak to them.

These are among the worries that young people bring to the counsellors on the other end of the line at national mindline 1771, Singapore’s 24-hour national mental health helpline and textline service.

“Individuals who are feeling vulnerable often struggle to express what they are feeling,” says Calvin Lin*, one of national mindline 1771’s full-time counsellors. “We ask open questions to help them articulate their thoughts and understand their emotions more clearly.”

During these conversations, which typically last 20 to 30 minutes, counsellors focus on providing a calm, non-judgmental space for help-seekers to speak openly.

They may also address mental health queries, share coping strategies, encourage help-seekers to break problems down into smaller, more manageable steps, or connect them to appropriate services or resources in the community.

For those seeking mental health support, national mindline 1771 serves as a crucial first stop, especially if they prefer speaking to a counsellor over the phone or through messaging.

Launched in June 2025 by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and operated by trained counsellors from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), it provides a safe space where individuals can talk about their mental health and emotional challenges – without having to reveal identification details such as their name or age if they do not wish to.

Other avenues for mental health support include mindline.sg, Community Outreach Teams (CREST) and CHAT.



Roughly one in four help-seekers who have contacted national mindline 1771 and chose to reveal their age are younger than 20 years old.

Every call and message is handled by trained counsellors from the Institute of Mental Health, providing support at any hour. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Many of the help-seekers Calvin speaks with are teenagers who are still developing their sense of independence and often fear being judged by their peers.

“Confidentiality is a big concern as some have difficulty trusting adults and worry that their parents will get involved,” he adds.

The issues they raise range from bullying and exam stress to parental expectations and friendship conflicts.

These struggles reflect broader mental health trends. The 2024 National Youth Mental Health Study by IMH found that about one in three young people aged 15 to 35 experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, stress or anxiety, with anxiety being the most commonly reported issue.

Dr Christopher Cheok, programme director of national mindline 1771 and senior consultant at IMH, says that younger children may hesitate to share their concerns, especially if they feel that their parents are busy with work or other commitments.

“Some parents may be emotionally unavailable due to personal struggles, such as marital difficulties, which can make children hesitant to add to what they perceive as existing family stress,” he says.

Sometimes the pressure comes from within. Calvin recalls a student who called after seeing his grades dip slightly in a recent test.

“He was doing well overall, but he had put a lot of pressure on himself. Talking it through helped him realise that.”

From conversation to support

Young people are not the only ones reaching out for help. Adults also turn to the service – especially when the pressures of work, parenting or caring for ageing parents begin to feel overwhelming.

As national mindline 1771 operates round the clock, help-seekers can seek support at a time that suits them.

One woman reached out while caring for an elderly parent with cancer. Sleepless nights and the constant worry of caregiving had begun to take a toll. After listening and helping her talk through the situation, the counsellor connected her with a community partner that could provide longer-term counselling and support.

For caregivers and working adults, national mindline 1771 offers a place to seek mental health support amid the demands of work and family life. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Such calls are not uncommon, says Dr Cheok. “While domestic helpers can assist with daily care, caregivers often still need to manage responsibilities like medical appointments and clinic visits.”

“These may create stress, particularly when they conflict with work obligations or family time. Caring for loved ones with cognitive decline, such as dementia, brings emotional challenges including helplessness, grief and frustration as they witness their parent’s deterioration.”

Barriers to seeking help can include thinking that mental health challenges are something to be endured, not knowing where to find support, or assuming that no one can help, he adds.

But seeking help is not a sign of weakness.

Another national mindline 1771 counsellor Idris Othman* says: “Sometimes callers are in the midst of a panic attack when they call in. You hear them hyperventilating, sobbing, expressing distress. I guide them through breathing exercises and by the end of the call, they are calmer, sometimes even laughing out of relief.”

For the counsellors, maintaining a calm and steady presence is key during these conversations.

“Even if someone shares something shocking, we remind them: ‘I’m not here to judge you. Feel free to share what you feel comfortable with’,” Calvin says.

At the end of the conversation, counsellors may also guide help-seekers towards appropriate mental health support services based on their needs.

“Some help-seekers tell me they didn’t realise this kind of help exists, and that there are organisations they can reach out to,” Idris adds. “It’s a privilege for me to be there for them as they navigate their challenges. I’m glad they have an avenue to share their worries and be heard.”

*Counsellors are identified by the pen names they use during conversations.

A listening ear for anyone, at any time Launched by the Ministry of Health as part of the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy, national mindline 1771 is Singapore’s first national mental health helpline and textline service. The service, operated by trained counsellors from the Institute of Mental Health, acts as a first point of contact for anyone who needs someone to talk to for mental health support – whether for everyday stress or worries that are hard to handle alone. Here’s what to know: The service is accessible round the clock.

Access through phone call and WhatsApp.

The sessions are anonymous and your information is kept confidential.

Calls and messages are handled by trained counsellors who provide a listening ear and practical support.

Counsellors may guide help-seekers to other appropriate support services in the community based on their needs.

Visit www.mindline.sg/1771 for more information.