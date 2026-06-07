Mountbatten artwork removed by SMRT raises questions about artistic creativity, expression, says MP

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Artist Marcus Pang was creating his artwork on a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station on May 31 when he was stopped by SMRT staff.

SINGAPORE – A piece of unsanctioned art in Mountbatten that was recently removed by public transport operator SMRT raises questions about artistic creativity, free expression and rules governing shared spaces, said MP Gho Sze Kee .

The incident has gained attention online since the artist behind the work, Marcus Pang , posted about it on social media platform Instagram on June 5 .

Pang, who is in his early 20s and known for creating power-washing drawings on walkways around Marine Parade, said he was working on a new piece on a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station on May 31 when he was stopped by SMRT staff.

A person had allegedly complained that Pang was “spraying chemicals onto the grass”, said the artist.

Pang clarified that he was using collected rainwater to create the visual, adding that the smell of petrol from his pressure washer may have caused the mistaken impression.

Power washing, or reverse graffiti, is a technique where dirty surfaces are turned into works of art with a water jet.

Pang said that SMRT staff detained him for not having a permit to create his artwork, although he said he “did not require one”.

The police were later called in to take his statement, but told Pang “no wrong was done” and he could continue his work. They recommended that he get a letter of endorsement from an MP or a busking permit to avoid similar situations.

When the artist returned to the site the next day to complete his artwork, he discovered that it had been “whitewashed” – the section of pavement he had been working on had been power-washed, removing his work.

Gho, who is the MP for Mountbatten , said in a Facebook post on June 7 that some residents had contacted her about the incident, and that she had sought more information from SMRT and the police.

She clarified that the area around the station was under SMRT, which had cleaned off Pang’s creation.

“This incident stirs up larger questions for our society. There will always be tension between artistic creativity, free expression and the rules that hold our shared spaces together,” she said.

“We all live on a small island together, and the rules exist for reasons, even when the reasons can sometimes feel heavy-handed.

“How much room do we make for spontaneous beauty? How should we weigh between those who are delighted against those who are not? In this instance, between those who see art and those who see graffiti?”

These were not easy questions, and the “best way for now is (for artists) to work with us”, she said.

Gho added that she had seen Pang’s artwork before, including a piece in Mountbatten to commemorate Hari Raya, which she thought was a nice touch to the neighbourhood.

“For the budding artists out there, if you too have an idea for art in our neighbourhood, please do feel free to reach out to me,” she said, adding that she had asked a grassroots leader, who chairs the area’s arts interest group, to reach out to Pang.

In a comment on Pang’s Instagram post, SMRT said it was “flattered” that the artist had chosen the pavement outside its MRT station to display his work.

“As enthusiastic supporters of the arts, we’d love to chat about collaborating on something with a longer run,” it said.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Shawn Loh showed support for Pang’s artwork in an Instagram comment, saying: “Please come and give us a recce!

“I have already gotten support from my town council. Let’s find a good site!”

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim also invited Pang to create a piece, saying: “Come do it in Sengkang!”

The local artist has found more fans in other social media users as well. His post had chalked up more than 73,000 likes and at least 2,000 comments at the time of writing.

Instagram user ozteopath said: “I, for one, love what you do and it would definitely bring a smile upon my face if I walked this route daily!”