Streaming, CPF, Nantah: 7 difficult decisions that former president and DPM Tony Tan grappled with

SINGAPORE – In a 340-page memoir, former president and deputy prime minister Tony Tan divulged the thinking behind some of the difficult policy decisions he had to make during his time in politics.

The book, titled Tony Tan Keng Yam: My Political Journey, was launched by publisher Straits Times Press on March 12. It is co-authored by Dr Tan and former ST journalist Leslie Koh.

In the book, the famously bespectacled statesman shared how he sometimes had to go against decisions made by his predecessors – including those signed off by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Here are seven that are highlighted in the book:

1. Entering politics, leaving and going back again

A mathematician who never was, Dr Tan had dreams of spending his life in academia or banking. He was certainly brainy: He topped his cohort at both the then equivalent versions of the O- and A-level exams, and graduated from university in two years.

In October 1978, he became OCBC Bank’s general manager, and his uncle, Tan Chin Tuan – also the bank’s chairman – was grooming him for greater things.

When the call came from then Finance Minister Hon Sui Sen to join the People’s Action Party, he was reluctant. But Mr Hon persisted in recommending Dr Tan to then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“How could one say no to Mr Lee Kuan Yew?” said Dr Tan in his book.

In a meeting at the Istana with Mr Lee, Dr Tan tried to explain why he felt he was not suited for the job. But he felt like he did not have much of a choice, and in the end, he told Mr Lee: “I still don’t think I’m suited for the job, but if there’s a need, I’ll do it.”

This same hesitance popped up again in 1995, when Dr Tan received a call from then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. Dr Tan had left Cabinet at the end of 1991 and returned to OCBC to become its chairman and CEO.

But Mr Goh needed someone to help strengthen the Cabinet as several veteran ministers had left.

“In the end, however, I felt there wasn’t much of a choice,” said Dr Tan of his return to politics. The interests of Singapore had to take precedence over that of the bank and his own personal considerations, he said.