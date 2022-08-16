Strap fasteners needed for MamaRoo baby swings and RockaRoo rockers to prevent injury: Distributor

SINGAPORE - People who own infant swings and rockers by American baby-gear company 4moms should get a strap fastener installed to reduce their babies' risk of strangulation.

Local distributor Bloom & Grow Singapore told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 16) that parents who own MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers should approach them to get the fastener.

The announcement comes after two separate incidents in the United States, and following a recall of more than two million infant swings and rockers in the US for repairs.

A 10-month-old infant who got caught in a MamaRoo swing strap had died from asphyxiation, while another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck but was rescued by a caregiver.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday that restraint straps on these swings and rockers, which can dangle below the seats while not in use, create the risk of crawling infants getting strangled by them.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Bloom & Grow Singapore said the two incidents had occurred when the MamaRoo swing was not in use and its straps had been extended well beyond the underside of the seat.

In these circumstances, crawling infants - outside of the maximum age and mobility recommendation for using the MamaRoo - had become entangled in the dangling straps, she added.

Bloom & Grow has not received any reports of similar incidents in Singapore, she said.

The seat fastener developed by 4moms would be installed on the underside of the seat.

The spokesman said it would eliminate any potential hazard to a crawling infant by preventing the straps on these products from dangling under the seat when a baby is not in it, she added.

Said the spokesman: "It is important to note that all parents should supervise their children in and around the MamaRoo and RockaRoo at all times - that is why 4moms underscores this point in their critical safety instructions for these products.

"4moms encourages parents to keep the MamaRoo or RockaRoo away from crawling infants until the strap fastener is installed, and to place the product out of reach of infants while it is not in use unless a strap fastener is installed."