Strap fastener needed for MamaRoo baby swing: Distributor

People who own infant swings and rockers by American baby-gear company 4moms should get a strap fastener installed to reduce their babies' risk of strangulation.

Local distributor Bloom & Grow Singapore told The Straits Times yesterday that people with MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers should approach the company to get the fastener.

The announcement comes after two separate incidents in the United States, and following a recall of more than two million infant swings and rockers in the US.

A 10-month-old infant who got caught in a MamaRoo swing strap died from asphyxiation, while another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday that restraint straps on these swings and rockers, which can dangle below the seats when not in use, create the risk of crawling infants getting strangled by them.

Responding to queries, a spokesman for Bloom & Grow Singapore said the two incidents in the US had occurred when the MamaRoo swings were not in use and their straps had extended well beyond the underside of the seat.

In these circumstances, crawling infants - outside of the maximum age and mobility recommendation for using the MamaRoo - had become entangled in the dangling straps, she said.

Bloom & Grow has not received any reports of similar incidents in Singapore, she said.

The fastener developed by 4moms would be installed on the underside of the seat. The spokesman said it would eliminate any potential hazard to a crawling infant by preventing the straps from dangling under the seat.

Said the spokesman: "It is important to note that all parents should supervise their children in and around the MamaRoo and RockaRoo at all times - that is why 4moms underscores this point in its critical safety instructions for these products.

"4moms encourages parents to keep the MamaRoo or RockaRoo away from crawling infants until the strap fastener is installed, and to place the product out of reach of infants while it is not in use unless a strap fastener is installed."

The 4moms products affected by the recall are the MamaRoo swing (models 4M-005, 1026, and 1037) and the RockaRoo rocker (model 4M-012).

Parents who own these products can e-mail baona.gan@ bloomandgrowgroup.com to request a free strap fastener.

Both the swing and the rocker are sold by at least six retailers in Singapore and on online platforms, including Lazada.

Bloom & Grow Singapore, which started distributing products for 4moms in 2019, has sold about 550 MamaRoos and 150 RockaRoos.

Ms Denise Tay, 33, who used an affected MamaRoo swing for her baby son last year, said she has never allowed its straps to dangle.

The digital content creator said: "I feel that care should still be taken for any baby product that is deemed baby-safe because anything can endanger a baby's life."

The Consumer Product Safety Office, which is under Enterprise Singapore, told ST that it was notified by 4moms about the recall and is working with the company to ensure that customers in Singapore are aware of the steps they can take.