An actress playing Joyce Byers, a character from Netflix's television series Stranger Things, at the media preview of Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 8. This year's edition features five haunted houses, including Stranger Things and The Haunting Of Oiwa, three live shows and two scare zones. Halloween Horror Nights 8 will run on selected nights from Sept 27 to Oct 3 and admission is from $55 per person.