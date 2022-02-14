Strange love: 4 creatures found in Singapore with unusual mating rituals

Singapore has at least 25 native dung beetle species, of which at least 23 are tunnellers that belong to this Onthophagus genus.

According to Assistant Professor Nalini Puniamoorthy from the department of biological sciences at NUS, male dung beetles hang out at the entrances of these underground tunnels which are usually dug by females.

Larger males would fight one another for a chance to mate with the female, often using their large horns as a weapon to defend their territory.

The winner gets to mate with the female which lays her eggs in brood balls, which are developmental chambers that she builds out of dung. The male victor continues to defend the female and her brood balls by fighting off other males at the tunnel entrance.

"This is driven by an evolutionary mechanism called sexual selection, where certain traits that increase an individual's reproductive fitness are selected. In this case, horn length and body size are important traits that increase mating success," said Prof Nalini.

That being said, many dung beetle species exhibit an interesting alternative mating strategy: the sneaky male tactic.

Small males (with no horns or small horns) can mimic females and sneak past the large guarding males to mate with the female beetles in the tunnel. These male species usually "compensate" by having large testes, or more sperm, which in this case, would be a key reproductive trait that influences fertilisation success.

"Different species of dung beetles display vastly different mating behaviours. In some rare instances, the tunnelling can be done by the male beetle, as a nuptial gift almost to say, 'I built a house for you, now you can come and have your offspring'," she added.