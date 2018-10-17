Straits Times readers treated to free nasi briyani from Casuarina Curry

SINGAPORE - More than 80 people stood in line at Junction 8 in Bishan on Wednesday (Oct 17) morning to get their hands on free nasi briyani.

A food truck gave out nasi briyani from Indian restaurant Casuarina Curry (MacPherson Road) as part of the SPH Rewards Programme for direct subscribers.

First in line at 10.30am was Straits Times subscriber Bob Ng, a retiree, who made his way to Junction 8 after a round of qi gong at Bishan Community Club.

Mr Ng, 66, said: "I read about the event in ST. Nasi briyani is one of my favourite dishes. My children and I also like the prata from Casuarina Curry."

Casuarina Curry's cooks started preparing dishes, which included fragrant briyani rice cooked with spices such as cardamom and star anise, as well as sambal chicken and brinjal pachadi, from scratch at 6am on Wednesday.

More than half of the 400 lunch boxes were distributed by 11.30am.

Today is the second instalment of the three-day SPH (Singapore Press Holdings) food truck pop-up.



The food truck will be at Bugis+ on Thursday (Oct 18). Subscribers can expect lunch boxes of rice with dishes such as chicken curry and ngoh hiang from Mum's Kitchen. The giveaway starts at 11am.

Non-subscribers can sign up for any of SPH's news publications on the spot.