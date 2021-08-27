Straits Times News Tablet subscribers can enjoy Galaxy Buds Pro at $209 discount

SINGAPORE - Subscribers to The Straits Times News Tablet package can buy a set of Galaxy Buds Pro at a third of the price at just $99, down from the usual price of $308.

The promotion is available now, while stocks last.

The noise-cancelling wireless earbuds connect to any Bluetooth device, including the news tablet.

Those who bought their news tablets before December last year can also top up their device protection plan with $79 for one year's coverage.

Users can check if their subscription comes with device coverage at readsph.sg/NTcover.

The Straits Times News Tablet package includes access to the e-paper on the exclusive SPHtab app, with a two-week archive.

Subscribers will also get access to the Straits Times app on one other device, and unlimited articles on The Straits Times' website.

The plan includes complimentary device protection for up to two repairs or one replacement for the tablet in case of accidental damage or theft over the contract period.

Subscriptions for The Straits Times News Tablet are available at $24.90 or $34.90 per month, depending on the tablet choice, with a 30-month contract period.

Users who subscribe to the $34.90 per month plan will receive the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite model worth $698, inclusive of the S pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi tablet worth $448 is available with the $24.90 monthly subscription.

Both tablets offer 12 hours of Internet usage or 13 hours of video playback. A clip-and-share function also allows readers to save the PDF version of articles for easy sharing.