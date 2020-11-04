Storm clouds loom over southern S'pore
Architectural photographer and visual artist Finbarr Fallon shot this photograph of storm clouds rolling in over southern Singapore on Monday.
The photographer, who has permanent bases here and in Britain, took the photo from Tiong Bahru at about 5pm, as the clouds came in over the nearby River Valley area.
Heavy rain on Monday caused flash floods lasting about half an hour at three locations here.
The storm also brought down a few trees around the island.
The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday that more showers are expected in the next two weeks, due to inter-monsoon weather.
