Stop Scams Podcast: What to do if your Instagram account has been hacked?

In the series’ ninth episode, ST’s deputy news editor Andre Yeo, crime correspondent David Sun and journalist Jessie Lim speak with Ms Verena Chin, owner of home-based bakery Le Artisserie.

During the episode, Ms Chin recounts her experience of having her Instagram business account taken over by scammers and how she regained it within two days.

She also advises Instagram users on the steps they can take to recover their accounts - such as immediately requesting a change in e-mail address and asking friends to report to Instagram, if their accounts have been hacked.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:28 How scammers took over Ms Verena Chin’s Instagram account in Sept 2022

7:23 Why home-based business owners depend heavily on Instagram for orders

10:50 How Ms Chin regained access to her Instagram account within day

18:11 Warning signs someone may be attempting to take over your Instagram account

23:48 What scammers can do after taking over your Instagram account

Read ST’s Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

