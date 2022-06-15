Stop Scams Podcast: The day a senior in his 60s fell for a 'Carousell' job scam

Both of them talked about the emergence of job scams involving the impersonation of Carousell staff and some of Carousell’s safety features, such as pop-up reminders within chats which warn customers when they are eyeing popular items known to have false listings, such as staycation deals.

Highlights (click/tap above):

06:01 How a senior in his 60s showed up at Carousell’s headquarters in Buona Vista demanding to see “Amy”, a scammer who cheated him of $2,000 in a job scam

12:41 How Carousell removes thousands of suspicious listings every month and tell-tale signs

14:41 New initiatives Carousell has embarked on to tackle scams and how user feedback helps the e-commerce marketplace identify threats

18:13 How Carousell balances consumer safety and satisfaction, with the launch of the E-Commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings earlier in 2022

21:45 Why people should not sell their Carousell accounts to other users who can list fake items on them

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Read ST's Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

---

