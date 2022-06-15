Stop Scams Podcast: The day a senior in his 60s fell for a 'Carousell' job scam

In this podcast (from left): Carousell policy, escalation manager Jessica Chen and associate product manager Lavone Toh; ST crime correspondent David Sun, deputy news editor Andre Yeo, podcast producer Teo Tong Kai and journalist Jessie Lim. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
, and
Updated
Published
39 min ago

In Singapore, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016. Mutating and spreading, different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from romance to work. The police are cracking down on offenders. What can you do to protect yourself?

In the series’ sixth episode, ST’s deputy news editor Andre Yeo, crime correspondent David Sun and journalist Jessie Lim speak with Ms Jessica Chen, a policy and escalation manager at Carousell and Ms Lavone Toh, an associate product manager also with the e-commerce marketplace. 

Both of them talked about the emergence of job scams involving the impersonation of Carousell staff and some of Carousell’s safety features, such as pop-up reminders within chats which warn customers when they are eyeing popular items known to have false listings, such as staycation deals.

Highlights (click/tap above):

06:01 How a senior in his 60s showed up at Carousell’s headquarters in Buona Vista demanding to see “Amy”, a scammer who cheated him of $2,000 in a job scam 

12:41 How Carousell removes thousands of suspicious listings every month and tell-tale signs

14:41 New initiatives Carousell has embarked on to tackle scams and how user feedback helps the e-commerce marketplace identify threats 

18:13 How Carousell balances consumer safety and satisfaction, with the launch of the E-Commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings earlier in 2022 

21:45 Why people should not sell their Carousell accounts to other users who can list fake items on them 

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Read ST's Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

Follow ST's Stop Scams podcast series here:

Stop Scams Channel: https://str.sg/wuZB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3e

Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJj

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Andre Yeo's articles: https://str.sg/wWtC

David Sun's articles: https://str.sg/wWty

Jessie Lim's articles: https://str.sg/wWtF

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top