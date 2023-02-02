Stop Scams Podcast: How bank staff are trained to spot a high-risk ‘scam’ transaction

In the series’ 10th episode, ST’s deputy news editor Andre Yeo, crime correspondent David Sun and journalist Jessie Lim speak with Mr Frankie Phua, head of group risk management at UOB.

During the episode, Mr Phua discusses how the banking industry is studying the concept of a money lock which customers can opt into. This allows them to set aside a certain amount which cannot be digitally transferred out.

He said this will allow customers to limit their risk exposure while enjoying the benefits of digital banking. He also examines the measures the banking industry has rolled out to tackle scams such as transaction limits and whether these have impacted Singapore’s digital banking journey.

Highlights (click/tap above)

1:58 The difference between authorised and unauthorised scams and why it matters

4:19 How bank staff detect high-risk transactions by using the SPOT framework

13:42 How scams have impacted Singapore’s digital banking journey

19:04 How a female customer in her 70s lost almost a million dollars in a China official impersonation scam

24:08 The responsibilities which banks and customers have, when scams happen

25:47 What is a money lock? How it will safeguard savings

Read ST’s Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

