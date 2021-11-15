Stomach cancer 'atlas' could map paths to better treatment options

SINGAPORE - To have a more sophisticated understanding of gastric cancer, scientists here have created an intricate atlas of these cancer cells to offer more insight into how they can spread within the body.

The map goes into granular detail on how specific molecular pathways can drive cancer growth, while also providing insight on how the disease can be better treated, said Dr Raghav Sundar, a consultant at the Department of Haematology-Oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS).