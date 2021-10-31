Still happy hour after 10.30pm for some

The party continues past 10.30pm for some people despite the risk of being caught and penalised over breaching Covid-19 safety regulations, with a few coffee shops and eateries around the country turning into hangouts for a number of drinkers after they have closed for the night.

Checks by The Sunday Times from April found groups of people flouting the law for their alcohol fix. Often seen in public areas, they drink beyond the 10.30pm deadline set under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.