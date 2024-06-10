Steps and the city: How the walking trend is making strides in Singapore

Dr Rathi Mahendran from Mind Care Clinic says walking is one of the easiest ways to stay active.

“Walking as a form of aerobic exercise has the most evidence for treating symptoms of depression,” adds the psychiatrist who, in addition to her clinical practice, is involved in mental health research.

She quotes a 2023 paper from peer-reviewed journal Current Psychology that systematically reviewed 17 other studies.

The paper suggests that nature-based walking interventions can mitigate stress and other mental health issues.

“Walking with a group of like-minded persons with a common purpose is enjoyable and contributes to a sense of well-being,” she adds.

Getting over a stroke, step by step

Mr Tan Hock Seng, 65, spent more than four decades working as an operations manager for several multinational corporations.

The self-described workaholic, who was the sole breadwinner for his family of six, was also a smoker who did not exercise.

In June 2018, his life flipped upside down. Then 58, he was about to light a cigarette in a carpark one morning when he suddenly saw a white light and felt the need to lie down. A passer-by called for an ambulance.

At the hospital, doctors told him that he had suffered a stroke that left him paralysed on the left side of his body. He also lost his sight and hearing in his left eye and ear, respectively.

“When I woke up, I knew that I had to do something. Doctors told me the possible cause was high cholesterol coupled with habitual smoking,” says Mr Tan, who currently works as a compliance officer.

He started walking on the advice of a cancer survivor friend, who extolled its benefits. He began with short walks under his block and progressed to longer ones, walking from Yew Tee to his old neighbourhood in Everton Park.

He also searched for heritage trails on the National Heritage Board website.

In April 2023, he came across a Facebook post by Mr Won Tzyy-ya, 65, encouraging people to join his walking group LongwalkSG.

After Mr Won assuaged his fears about being able to keep up with the group’s regulars, Mr Tan had his first group walk experience on June 18, 2023, exploring Bukit Brown Cemetery.

He was relieved to find out that there were many rest points, and impressed by how the leader of the walk and other members looked out for him.

Since then, he has not missed the group’s weekly Sunday walk, covering between 25km and 30km each time.

Having regular walks, along with diligently taking his medication and changing his diet to include more fibre, has helped him improve his cholesterol levels significantly.

Gastrointestinal expert Ganesh Ramalingam has met many patients who have improved their health by leaps and bounds through walking.

Many studies show that gradual and low-intensity walks inhibit the genes that contribute to weight gain and help patients to lose weight, he says. Walking can also reduce the risk of developing cancers, specifically breast cancer, the main form of cancer afflicting women in Singapore, and colorectal cancer, the type of cancer most men here suffer from.

“Low intensity, longer walks are much better for longevity and injury prevention. Go slow, gradually build up, do longer periods but with less intensity,” advises Dr Ramalingam.

Dr June Quek, a senior principal physiotherapist at Singapore General Hospital, agrees.

“If you want to do long walks, you have to start gradually. You cannot suddenly go from zero to four hours of walking a day. You might end up suffering some level of discomfort somewhere.”

According to the National Population Health Survey 2022, the proportion of residents engaging in sufficient total physical activity dropped from 84.6 per cent in 2019 to 74.9 per cent in 2022.

This decrease is likely due to a reduction in commuting from hybrid work arrangements, which has not returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Dr Quek says walking, an exercise with low barriers to entry, is a great way to kick-start a more active lifestyle.

“Any kind of walking is great for anyone. It’s an easy exercise, it’s free – as long as you have a pair of shoes, you can get up and go,” she adds.

Walking away from loneliness

Health professionals say walking could also help to alleviate the problem of senior isolation.

A 2015 study by Duke-NUS Medical School’s Centre for Ageing Research and Education found that two in five Singaporeans aged 62 and older are lonely.

This can be attributed to families getting smaller, leaving seniors with fewer people to rely on.

Dr Lim often encounters patients young and old who suffer from depression related to social isolation.

“Loneliness and social isolation among seniors can have severe mental health consequences. Isolation can lead to a lack of purpose and increased feelings of worthlessness,” he says.

There is also a higher mortality rate and a greater risk of conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease associated with social isolation. The absence of regular social interactions can worsen stress and reduce coping mechanisms, leading to poorer overall mental and physical health.