Stepping up to help the community

(Front row, from left) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Grace Fu, doing a trampoline workout yesterday with managing director of 3M Singapore Yuko Nakahira, vice-chairman of South East Community Development Council Seah Kian Peng, and others at the 3M Step-Up Challenge, an initiative to help less privileged households in the South East District. For every 30 minutes of exercise clocked, 3M will donate one safety or household product to some 3,000 beneficiaries. The seventh edition of the challenge kicked off with more than 1,200 people aged four to 75 exercising at Wisma Geylang Serai. The challenge, which includes activities such as high-intensity interval training, children's zumba and piloxing, ends on July 31. Events will take place in other locations around the island, including Paya Lebar Square and SingPost Centre.