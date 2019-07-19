Stepping out for Racial Harmony Day

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling joined pupils at Punggol Green Primary School on Friday (July 19) to celebrate Racial Harmony Day.

Every year, Racial Harmony Day is celebrated on July 21 to remember the communal riots that started on the same day in 1964.

To strengthen inter-racial understanding, various activities are organised by schools and grassroots organisations to mark the day.

Ms Low was among political office-holders in the Ministry of Education who commemorated the day with students in five Singapore primary and secondary schools on Friday.

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung visited Choa Chu Kang Secondary, Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah went to Stamford Primary, Senior Minister of State for Education Chee Hong Tat marked the occasion at Seng Kang Secondary while Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim did so at Zhonghua Secondary.

At Punggol Green Primary, President Halimah and Ms Low watched a play staged by pupils, joined in a Harmony Dance with pupils from both the primary school and adjoining MOE Kindergarten @ Punggol Green and participated in cross-cultural art and sports at activity stations.

They also put the final touches on a collaborative art piece depicting the theme of this year's Racial Harmony Day: The Singapore Connection.

The President told The Straits Times it was important to be open and inclusive, and build friendships with people of different races from a young age.

"Racial Harmony Day is a day when we reflect upon our shared values and reaffirm our commitment to multi-culturalism and social cohesion," she added. "We've had harmony for so many years, but we must never take it for granted."