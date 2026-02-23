Step into prehistoric and extreme worlds at Exploria, Mandai’s new multimedia attraction

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – From the freezing cold of the Arctic to the scorching heat of the desert, visitors to Exploria can now experience hidden realms of the natural world right here in Singapore.

The newest attraction at Mandai Wildlife Reserve opens on March 3, and is one of South-east Asia’s largest indoor, nature-themed multimedia attractions.

Through an array of interactive multimedia and game-based play, visitors can explore extreme habitats and natural environments that cannot be simply recreated at zoological parks, and encounter creatures too small to be seen with the naked eye and wildlife from prehistoric eras.

Spanning 10,000 sq m – roughly a quarter the size of the Padang – the multisensory attraction offers five immersive worlds on two levels.

With the use of real-world footage, visitors can learn about how earth’s ecosystems function, species adapt, and human choices can influence the balance of life on the planet.

“With Exploria, we are opening a new dimension of nature at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve,” said Mr Bennett Neo, group chief executive of Mandai Wildlife Group.

“Visitors step into immersive worlds where hidden systems of life come alive – from the tiniest insects to the forest canopy above. Through science-guided storytelling and interactive exploration, they witness the delicate balance of ecosystems and experience how everything in nature is connected.”

Visitors begin their journey at Our Interconnected World, the central hub of Exploria that connects to five immersive worlds. At the heart of the hub is the Biopool, which features a 4m LED globe.

Actions that visitors make send visible pulses of light to the globe in response in real time, expressing Exploria’s central idea that small, individual actions combine to create meaningful change.

The Planet Awakens, Exploria’s signature light show spectacle at Our Interconnected World, welcomes visitors as they begin their discovery through the different worlds. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The globe is also a part of Exploria’s signature light and sound show, The Planet Awakens, where dynamic colours and rhythms represent the different worlds as well as the interconnectedness of life, the group added. The light show takes place six times each day.

Visitors each receive a recyclable radio-frequency identification wristband, which allows them to create digital avatars and activate interactive installations, earn badges and unlock unique photo stations across the attraction.

In Realm of the Giants, visitors meet earth’s largest animals, from the prehistoric era to today, in the form of life-sized sculptures. These colossal creatures, such as the Tyrannosaurus rex and giant ground sloth, are brought to life with augmented reality panels, with sound effects and floor vibrations that give a sense of their actual size.

At the end of this section lies The Giants Show, an eight-minute, 360-degree standing theatre experience exploring earth’s natural history, such as the extinction of the dinosaurs. A vertical platform raises visitors into the projection space, and the show is enhanced by sound, mist and light effects. Slots for the show must be booked two hours ahead.

Micro Worlds lets visitors zoom in on a wonder library of hidden microscopic life, magnifying powerful ecosystems usually invisible to the naked eye. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Meanwhile, in Micro Worlds, visitors can get up close to the hidden ecosystems of life on a microscopic scale. Interactive orbs and projection domes magnify microorganisms and invertebrates such as tardigrades, plankton and bees, revealing details invisible to the naked eye.

At Bitdeer AI Extreme Frontiers, visitors can experience four of the planet’s most challenging environments – the desert, the Arctic tundra, high altitudes and the modern city – through virtual expeditions and simulator rooms, and marvel at how wildlife adapts in these habitats. In the simulators, visitors can also experience temperatures ranging from 4 deg C to 40 deg C, wind speeds of up to 70kmh, and various soundscapes.

Infinite Wonderland features the rich biodiversity of rainforests and coral reefs, where visitors can unveil wildlife as they explore dense foliage and vibrant reefscapes.

The final realm, The World of Darkness, introduces visitors to species that have adapted to life without light in caves and the deep ocean. As visitors wander through a pitch-dark labyrinth, they can learn about creatures such as the Mexican blind cave fish and the Atolla jellyfish.

Woven into the Exploria experience are “disruptive moments”, when the screens across the exhibits glitch unexpectedly to flash conservation messages and invite visitors to pledge their commitment to protect nature and wildlife.

Members of the media watching a short video at the Bitdeer AI Extreme Frontiers world. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

“Our outdoor living parks present living biodiversity really well, but there are certain dimensions and aspects of nature that cannot be exhibited outdoors, such as extinct ecosystems, microscopic life, and even climate change,” said Ms Shirley Choo, deputy vice-president of indoor attractions at Mandai Wildlife Group.

“Exploria gives us this ability to extend conservation storytelling into these invisible realms and allows us to interpret these systems accurately and at a scale that people can actually feel.”

“Through this interactive experience, we want guests to understand that they are embedded within the ecosystem, and their actions can either restore or disrupt its balance,” said Ms Choo, adding that Exploria hopes to inspire guests to come together to not only learn, but also act upon bigger conservation messages.

Exhibits at the Infinite Wonderland. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Seeing animals through different lenses made them memorable for 19-year-old Ms Koh Rui En, a member of a youth community platform who attended Exploria’s media preview.

She said the interactive elements caught her attention and created excitement as her friends competed for points.

“It’s a good way to appreciate nature and bond with friends at the same time,” said the student.

Exploria’s opening hours are 11am to 8pm on weekdays, and until 9pm on weekends and public holidays.

Standard admission is priced at $38 for adults and $28 for children and students, with tickets now on sale on Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s website. Local residents with a WildPass can get 10 per cent off ticket prices, or sign up for the free WildPass membership while buying tickets to get this discount.

Visitors can also enjoy limited-time bundles until May 31 .

These bundles include admission paired with an Exploria-themed collectible blind box, created in collaboration with Singapore-based toy designer Mighty Jaxx. WildPass members can buy this at $48 for adults and $38 for children.