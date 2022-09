The use of stem cells derived from the bone marrow to regenerate damaged cartilage in the knees offers new hope to younger active patients who suffer from cartilage degeneration.

In a study of 440 knees of 392 patients at the National University Hospital (NUH), the use of stem cells has shown an 80 per cent success rate in two years and a 72 per cent continued success rate over 10 years, where patients do not need an additional procedure.