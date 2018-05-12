Stefanie Sun has quit music to go into fintech? It's fake, Singapore singer says of online report

SINGAPORE - Homegrown singer Stefanie Sun is quitting showbiz to go into fintech, according to an online report.

The problem? It's fake news.

The singer has not given up on her music career, and worse, the company she is supposed to be investing in is known to be a scam to get unwitting people to part with their money.

In tweet on Saturday (May 12), the 39-year-old singer said that she has "none of the mentioned assets in the article (this includes the brains to invest)".

"Please remember to never take financial advice from schemes that sound too good to be true. And also from singers. Thank you," she wrote.

An article on the website Kiwiplunge published on Saturday alleges that Sun has given up singing to invest $100 million in a trading platform called Bitcoin Trader.

It also quotes Sun as saying she wants people "to achieve financial independence and not be slaves of economy crises" from a TEDx talk she had given. But she has never given such a talk.

I have none of the mentioned assets in the article (this includes the brains to invest). Please remember to never take financial advice from schemes that sound too good to be true. And also from singers. Thank you. https://t.co/D2t3Jc8IC6 — Stef Sun (@Stefsunyanzi) May 12, 2018

The platform has also been denounced as a scam on several financial review sites, skimming credit card information for other uses. Other celebrities around the world have been "roped in" to give a fake endorsement of the site.

In addition, the article on the website also appears to rip-off British broadcaster BBC, bearing its masthead.

Replying to Sun's clarification on the fake investment report, her husband, Mr Nadim Van Der Ros, tweeted: "The only thing we're investing in right now is our mini-cucumbers."

This is not the first time Sun has been the victim of fake news. Last year, a more macabre report about her dying while on tour went viral, prompting the star to quip on Twitter: "Oi, what's going on. I'm alive."