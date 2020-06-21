Steady stream of customers at car showrooms, condo sales galleries

Showrooms and sales galleries were kept busy yesterday on the first weekend of reopening by customers eager to view cars and properties for the first time in months - and with money to spend.

But it was not quite business as usual. Instead of packing the showrooms and sales galleries, patrons had to scan in using SafeEntry and have their temperatures taken.

Mr Richard Nah, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at SingHaiyi Group, said almost all 80 viewing slots over the weekend for its Parc Clematis development in Clementi had been booked.

To ensure groups of no more than five at a time - to comply with safe distancing measures - four zones were marked out around the model of the project, with only one group allowed in each zone at a time.

A spokesman for Tan Chong International, which owns subsidiaries that distribute Nissan and Subaru cars, said that while appointments are not necessary, they are encouraged so potential buyers can avoid having to queue. Test drives will be no longer than 15 minutes.

When The Sunday Times visited the showroom in Leng Kee Road yesterday, there was a steady stream of customers.

The same sense of anticipation was felt by used-car dealers. Mr Gary Hong, co-owner of Autobahn Motors, said: "There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully people will feel like spending more now after many have cut back during the circuit breaker period."

While some of those shopping for cars were anticipating a fall in certificate of entitlement prices, condo buyers showed up to get a feel of the properties they had been able to eye only online.

Mr Kevin Wee, 43, and his partner, Ms Cheryll Chan, 42, were happy with their experience at the Parc Clematis sales gallery.

Ms Chan said: "It was comfortable, there were no crowds as viewings were only by appointment."

But some real estate agencies hoping to reach clients who chose to remain home opted to stick to virtual sales, which were the norm during the circuit breaker period.

PropNex senior group district director Chris Choo, who helms the company's sales team for luxury development Kopar At Newton, said over 200 potential buyers were present at PropNex's first virtual sales carnival on Zoom yesterday.