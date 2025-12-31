Straitstimes.com header logo

STB suspends travel agency for failure to submit required documents

The Singapore Tourism Board has suspended 10 travel agents over their failure to submit required documents.

During Sunshine Tours and Travel’s period of suspension, it must fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings, STB said.

Sherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE – A travel agency has been barred from conducting travel agent activities for up to six months over its failure to submit required documents.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Dec 31 that Sunshine Tours and Travel had failed to submit its audited statement of accounts and annual business profile returns.

The latter document helps the board better understand a licensee’s business and to have a gauge of the overall business performance of the travel industry in Singapore.

Licensed travel agents must submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year, STB said.

The suspension started on Dec 31 and will remain until the documents are submitted, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

During the period of suspension, Sunshine Tours and Travel must fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings, STB said.

Any travel agent that accepts new bookings while being suspended will face enforcement action, it added.

To find licensed travel agents in Singapore, go to

https://trust.stb.gov.sg

The Straits Times has contacted Sunshine Tours and Travel for comment.

