STB suspends licence of umrah provider Al Faheem Tours & Travels

SINGAPORE – Umrah travel agency Al Faheem Tours & Travels has had its licence suspended by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) with effect from May 28.

The company is still required to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers, but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

In an advisory on May 29, STB said that the suspension is a result of the company’s failure to submit its audited statement of accounts within six months after the close of its financial year.

Al Faheem Tours & Travels had also failed to pay for the financial penalty in lieu of suspension or revocation that was imposed for the contravention, said STB.

The suspension will remain in effect until the company has paid the financial penalty, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

On its Facebook page, the company describes itself as an “umrah service provider with exemplary service and satisfactory customer support”. Its website is inaccessible.

Umrah is a mini Islamic religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia which can be undertaken at any time of the year.

Checks of business records on May 29 show that Al Faheem Tours & Travels is still listed as a “live” company.

Incorporated in November 2012, it was formerly known as Via Exim (S) Cargo and Univercell (S) Trading.

STB said it adopts a serious view against errant travel agents, and that it will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For more information on licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit this website: https://trust.stb.gov.sg