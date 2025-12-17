Straitstimes.com header logo

STB suspends 10 travel agents over failure to submit required documents

The Singapore Tourism Board has suspended 10 travel agents over their failure to submit required documents.

The travel agents are not allowed to accept new travel bookings during the suspension period.

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Dec 17 announced that it has suspended 10 travel agents over their failure to submit required documents.

The companies had failed to submit their audited statements of accounts or annual business profile returns or both, it said in an advisory.

Licensed travel agents are required to submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year, it added.

The 10 suspended travel agencies are:

  • ASAP International Travel

  • Asiagoodlife

  • Betel Box Asia

  • Fox Brothers Travel

  • Go City Pass Asia

  • Gululu

  • Hotelux

  • Huamei Holidays

  • Native Inc

  • Rayna Tours

These suspensions took effect on Dec 16 and will remain in effect until the documents are submitted, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

“During the period of suspension, the travel agents will be required to fulfil their existing obligations to their customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings,” STB said.

“STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.”

Any travel agent that accepts new bookings during the suspension period will face enforcement action, it added.

The most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore is available at

https://trust.stb.gov.sg

