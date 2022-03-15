STB seeks proposals for integrated tourism development in Jurong Lake District

SINGAPORE - The authorities are seeking proposals to develop and operate an integrated tourism development in Jurong Lake District.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 15), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said it expects the new lifestyle and tourism hub to comprise high-quality accommodation as well as a mix of attractions, retail, food and beverage and entertainment offerings.

The development should place emphasis on technology, "edutainment" and sustainability, STB added.

It should also complement existing nearby attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre, as well as be well-integrated with the entire Jurong Lake District through a network of pedestrian-friendly streets and well-designed public spaces, the board said.

In 2019, STB had announced plans for the development of a 6.8ha site next to Jurong Lake to become a lifestyle and tourism hub in the 410ha Jurong Lake District - Singapore's largest business district outside the Central Business District.

The plot set aside for the tourism development is located at the intersection of Boon Lay Way and Jurong Town Hall Road, next to Chinese Garden MRT station and the future Science Centre, which will move from its current premises about 1km away from the mid-2020s.

With the launch of the request for proposals on Tuesday, STB now expects the tourism development to be completed from 2028.

The tender will be open for seven months, and close on Oct 18.

Firms that expressed interest in submitting proposals for the site during an earlier exercise in 2019 will also be invited to participate, said STB.

The development will have a maximum gross floor area of 84,000 sq m, comprising a minimum of 35,000 sq m of attraction space, a minimum of 21,000 sq m of hotel space, and a maximum of 19,000 sq m of commercial space. It will have an estimated 350 hotel rooms.