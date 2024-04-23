STB revokes licence of travel agent AGI Technosys

SINGAPORE – Local travel agent AGI Technosys had its licence revoked over the company’s failure to submit its outstanding audited statement of accounts, annual business profile returns, and for ceasing to carry on the business as a travel agent.

The revocation, which took effect on April 22, is in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on April 23.

AGI, however, will still be required to refund all its existing customers or hand over its existing obligations to a licensed travel agent to fulfil.

AGI, which is located in Ayer Rajah, provides both inbound and outbound services such as vehicle rental, accommodation and visa services. The company’s licence was first issued on April 25, 2019.

STB said it takes a serious view against errant travel agents and necessary actions will be taken to protect the reputation of the Republic’s travel industry.

AGI was previously suspended in September 2023 from conducting travel agent activities following the company’s failure to submit its audited statement of accounts within six months after the close of its financial year.

The suspension would have stayed in effect until AGI is able to submit its audited accounts and any other regulatory filing requirements, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

For more information on licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit this website.