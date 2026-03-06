STB arranges special flight to Oman for foreigners stuck in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tickets for the special flight are priced at $600 per person.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – Foreigners in Singapore whose return flights have been affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East can take a special flight to Oman on the morning of March 8, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Singapore Airlines’ Flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am for Muscat International Airport, with seats priced at $600 each, according to an announcement on STB’s website on March 6.

Children aged two years and above must have their own seat and will be charged the same fare.

Affected passengers who want a seat on the flight must fill up a form on the STB website by 9am on March 7. They can access the form at https://go.gov.sg/8mar-sgtomuscat

STB said that the submission of the form does not guarantee a seat on the flight. A seat is confirmed only after a person makes payment through a link that ends with “.gov.sg”, after receiving an e-mail with payment instructions.

STB added that the flight is for non-resident travellers who are currently in Singapore. They must have had their travel arrangements between Feb 28 and March 8 cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East, and have not secured alternative travel arrangements.

Seats on the flight will be assigned at random, with each passenger allowed 30kg of check-in baggage. Oversized and excess baggage, as well as pets, will not be allowed on the flight.

Prams, wheelchairs, and other necessary physical aids will be allowed, the STB said. Wheelchair service will be subject to availability.

No child or infant meals will be available. Passengers can choose only from the meat or non-meat options.

They will not be able to use frequent flyer privileges for this flight, such as the earning of miles, or using of points to offset costs.

Travellers also have to ensure that they have valid travel documents, visas, and travel insurance (if required) before the flight.

Several dozen flights have remained grounded amid airspace closures resulting from the escalating tensions in the Middle East since the first US-Israel strike on Iran on Feb 28, leaving tourists stranded on foreign land.

Several Singaporeans are also reported to be stranded across countries in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning for repatriation flights from Muscat on March 7 and March 8 to bring home Singaporeans stranded in the Middle East because of the conflict.

Editor’s note: The headline of this story has been corrected to reflect that the Singapore Tourism Board arranged the special flight to Oman for foreigners. An earlier version of the story said it was chartering the flight.