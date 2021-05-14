Tighter Covid-19 rules for tours and staycations, refunds for tourism vouchers used in hotel bookings

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced that tighter measures for tourism businesses will kick in from Sunday (May 16) to June 13.

For attractions and cruises, operating capacity will be reduced to 25 per cent.

Indoor or outdoor shows will allow up to 100 attendees with pre-event testing, and up to 50 without the tests. The same applies for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events and live performances.

As for hotels, only two guests are allowed per room, except where individuals are all from the same household.

No dining in is allowed at hotel food and beverage (F&B) establishments.

For tours, 20 people will be allowed per tour, split into groups of a maximum of two people per group in each tour.

In addition, STB added that those with hotel bookings between Sunday and June 13 may change their booking dates or request a refund, subject to terms and conditions.

Those who have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers for hotel bookings during the period can have the vouchers refunded.

It also said that the validity date of tickets for attractions and tours will be extended, and that authorised booking partners or merchants will reach out to users to provide assistance.

“We thank our tourism partners and locals for their support during this difficult time. Together, we can emerge stronger and safer,” said STB in a Facebook post on Friday.

