STB, Alipay team up to draw more Chinese tourists

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and online payment service Alipay will launch a campaign next month to attract more Chinese tourists to Singapore.

Under the Singapore Passion Ambassador campaign, a group of Chinese "ambassadors" will be selected from a pool of high-tier Alipay members and sponsored to experience one of three itineraries to explore unique attractions, food and retail outlets, all of which are Alipay merchants. The itineraries will be personalised for three types of traveller - the foodie, collector and explorer.

Each of the itineraries will be hosted on the Alipay app for a year, so that Singapore-bound Chinese tourists can discover new dining and shopping experiences, as well as new tourism attractions.

Ambassadors selected will be active users of the app who regularly share their experiences on social media or online. The campaign ties in with the STB and Alipay's goal of encouraging more Chinese tourists to visit Singapore by showcasing lesser-known areas.

The STB and Alipay also launched marketing campaigns in February to encourage tourist spending by using rewards and discounts.

The campaigns align with the goals of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the two parties last September. It aims to enhance Chinese tourists' experience in Singapore and deepen the STB's understanding of Chinese consumer behaviour and spending patterns.

Since signing the MOU, Alipay has experienced double-digit growth in user spending. China also became Singapore's top tourism market last year, contributing $4.2 billion in tourism receipts and 3.2 million visitor arrivals.

"We hope to continue to broaden over time our partnership with Alipay to explore more innovative marketing initiatives in the areas of content, digital and technology to further enhance the Chinese visitor experience," said Ms Jacqueline Ng, the STB's director of marketing partnerships and planning.