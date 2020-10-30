Staying trusted, timely and true

The ways a story can be told have evolved since 1845 - when The Straits Times was founded - as have the ways readers now keep themselves informed.

To mark the paper's 175th anniversary, ST is launching a new line-up today to serve readers even better.

As the world changes, ST will bring readers the stories that matter, and in the same timely, authoritative and credible manner that the paper has held itself to for over a century.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, noted that people are consuming news as and when they want it.

"We will follow developments as they happen, and make sure we are serving the news through the day, not only in words, but also through visual storytelling and interactive graphics so stories will be told in an engaging manner," he said.

ST's journalists will continue to bring Singapore, the region and the world to readers with timely updates and commentaries.

The revamp means the paper will walk with its readers as they go through different stages of their life.

Those hoping to keep up to speed on money matters can turn to the Invest section on Sundays, which will now have a new microsite. Readers can also subscribe to the Invest newsletter.

Parents and those entering parenthood will have a new Smart Parenting section to turn to. It appears in print on Mondays, and can be accessed online any time on a microsite.

Readers with burning questions on parenting will have them answered in the Ask The Expert video series which will be launched on Monday along with the microsite.

If you are stuck over what to do over the weekend, ST will also be there to help.

Tune in to The Big Story on Thursdays where the Life team will share tips on the best food places and fun things to do. More recommendations will appear in Life's Friyay section on Fridays.

Time-starved readers can keep abreast of the latest news on ST's website and app, which have both been revamped, too.

A refreshed layout on both platforms allows viewers to see more headlines at a glance.

Readers who have downloaded the refreshed ST app would already have experienced the new "Discover" section.

This features visual stories optimised for mobile devices and told through a short series of striking images, videos and graphics.

Those who prefer to sit back with the weekend paper and dive into long reads can turn to the new News Focus section on Saturdays.

The section will house ST's Asian Insider - where our bureaus will analyse the big regional stories - and Insight, which will focus on issues Singaporeans are grappling with.

The revamped Sunday Times rounds off the paper's weekend offering.

A new Views segment will feature pieces by veteran journalists like Sumiko Tan, Wong Kim Hoh and Rohit Brijnath, as well as younger voices like Olivia Ho and a column by millennials in the newsroom.

ST has also bolstered its range of video programmes, podcasts and radio shows.

The Big Story continues to stream live at 5.30pm every weekday from the newsroom, over ST's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

The programme brings together experts and reportersto discuss the top stories ofthe day.

A new ST News Night showthat streams every weeknight at 9pm will round up what's trending as well as the latest buzz on social media.

Also new is Editor Says, a weekly video programme aired every Friday at 3pm when an editor will discuss the top story of the week.

The new line-up means ST comes to readers in every way they want to consume the news - online, on the app or in print.

Multimedia elements will also be tapped throughout ST's offerings to give readers a multi-sensory experience.

Reflecting on the paper's evolution through the years,ST executive editor Sumiko Tan noted that the newspaper has had an online presence since 1994.

"We have come a long way since then, and today, the newsroom is fully cross-media," she said.

"Each story appears on a variety of platforms, and journalists are equally at home in print, online, video, radio and podcast."

Mr Fernandez added that readers' feedback has been at the centre of this revamp, and readers can expect more of the content they want.

"Amid the uncertainties of today and the challenges of tomorrow, ST endeavours to remain trusted, timely and true," he added.