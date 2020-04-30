Staying safe from cyberscams as we stay home

On April 21, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced tighter circuit breaker measures - more closures of businesses and more restrictions on movement.

Amid these stricter measures, we have retained some semblance of normalcy, thanks to the Internet. We have been able to continue teleworking, shopping, studying, playing and connecting with friends.

But while the Internet can help with our needs, dangers lurk.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the police have seen a surge in e-commerce scams. These scams started with the sale of face masks, then game consoles (as more people are cooped up at home), and then laptops (as more people need to study and work from home).

A similar uptick in Covid-19-related scams has been reported around the world. We need to respond to prevent a scam epidemic alongside a virus pandemic.

Over the past 10 weeks, the police have stepped up enforcement and arrested more than 20 people responsible for e-commerce scams. We are also partnering banks, telecommunications companies and online marketplaces to disrupt scam operations and mitigate monetary losses.

An inter-ministry committee led by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling was set up last month to coordinate the anti-scam effort.

Yet, enforcement alone is never enough. We must go upstream to prevent the scam from happening in the first place.

Unlike Covid-19, there is a vaccine for scams: You.

If all of us know how to spot online scams, scammers will be frustrated.

At Bedok Police Division, we realise that while many victims are aware of online scams, they never thought they would fall prey to them.

So, please beware: Scammers look to prey on our concerns, fears and needs. To avoid being a victim, follow these simple rules:

• Check the seller's reviews;

• Ask for cash on delivery where possible; or

• Use services that release your money only upon delivery.

• Remember: Our streets may be quieter, but the hum of Internet traffic is getting louder.

If we exercise more caution in how we use the Internet, just as we do with safe distancing, we can stay safe online.

Julius Lim

Assistant Commissioner of Police

Commander

Bedok Police Division