Stay vigilant in guarding against scams linked to presidential election: Police

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans will need to be vigilant in not falling for scams linked to the presidential election, the police said.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said scammers may impersonate government officials or election candidates to solicit banking or personal information.

They can also ask for banking credentials and one-time passwords via SMS or unsolicited phone and in-app calls, such as through WhatsApp, the statement added.

It said: “They may also use the display photos of the people they are impersonating to perpetrate scams, which may include soliciting for bank transfers.

“Members of the public are advised not to transfer money to anyone without verification and to never share their banking credentials”.

The police also urged the public to install the ScamShield app, set security features for Internet banking transactions and check for scam signs with official sources, such as calling the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

People should also inform the authorities, family and friends about potential scams and not be pressured by scammers to act impulsively, the statement said.

Responding to queries on Friday, an Elections Department (ELD) spokesman said people need to be wary of websites with clickable links that claim to be from ELD.

There have been instances of images circulating online that look like the ELD website, with instructions for ineligible voters to “click a link below” to have their names restored to the registers of electors.

The spokesman said: “Voters should ascertain their voting status via official sources only, such as through ELD’s Voter Services page at ELD’s official website or via the Singpass app. Those who are unable to do so electronically can call ELD’s hotline on 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-2255-353).”

The spokesman added that the ELD will not ask for any bank details or personal details via SMS or unsolicited phone calls.