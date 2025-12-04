Stay vigilant at sea during the north-east monsoon season: MPA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People engaging in sea-based recreational activities such as canoeing, kayaking, sailing and windsurfing should always don life jackets.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public should stay vigilant when travelling or engaging in recreational activities at sea during the north-east monsoon season , which is expected to persist until March 2026 .

In a statement on Dec 4 , the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the north-east monsoon may at times bring stronger winds, choppier sea conditions and moderate to heavy rain.

Before heading out to sea, the MPA said, people should check weather forecasts and tidal conditions, conduct pre-activity equipment checks, follow safety guidelines and be familiar with emergency procedures.

The National Environment Agency’s website can provide such information on the weather and tidal conditions.

In addition, the MPA said, the public should avoid water activities during inclement weather.

Water activity operators have the right to refuse service in unsafe conditions, or if users pose a safety risk to themselves or others. Operators should also ensure that their craft and equipment are well maintained, and that participants are properly briefed and don life jackets before commencing activities, the authority said.

In its advisory, the MPA also said that passengers travelling on ferries and other vessels should observe basic safety practices. These include maintaining three-point contact when embarking and disembarking, remaining seated during the passage, securing personal belongings and being familiar with the locations of life jackets and emergency exits. In an emergency, passengers should remain calm and follow instructions from the crew.

All port users should secure vessels and cargo properly, maintain firefighting and life-saving appliances in full working order, per the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea regulations and applicable Singapore Port Regulations, the MPA said. They should also ensure that all personnel are familiar with safety and emergency procedures.

Vessels must also maintain safe speeds, observe the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and ensure proper mooring arrangements when alongside another vessel in port.

When anchored, the MPA said, crew members should be alert, monitor weather conditions, ensure the readiness of main engines for immediate manoeuvring and wear appropriate life jackets when boarding or leaving vessels.

During the monsoon period, the authority’s inspectors will also step up safety checks on ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft.

The checks will cover vessel conditions, embarkation and disembarkation procedures, the state of firefighting and life-saving equipment and operators’ overall preparedness for emergencies.

The MPA’s port master, Captain Chong Jia Chyuan , said: “As the monsoon season sets in, port users and the public are reminded to remain vigilant, plan their activities carefully, and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property.

“Safety at sea is a collective effort.”

Chairman of the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council chairman Ishak Ismail said: “The north-east monsoon brings challenging conditions that demand extra vigilance from our entire maritime community.”

He added that the council, during recent industry visits, observed strong, collaborative safety protocols between ferry operators like Batam Fast and Singapore Cruise Centre as the terminal operator.