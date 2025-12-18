Stay vigilant against scams ahead of new Pokemon card set launch in January: Police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Pokemon card collectors have been urged to stay vigilant against e-commerce scams ahead of a new launch in January.

The Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes set from the popular card game will be released globally on Jan 30, 2026 .

In an advisory on Dec 18, the police said that there have been at least 477 cases of such scams involving Pokemon trading cards since October 2025. These amounted to at least $958,000 in losses.

Victims would typically see pre-order listings on online platforms such as Carousell.

After they express their interest in the products, scammers would convince them to pre-order by making initial deposits via PayNow or bank transfers.

Screengrabs of conversations and payment provided. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Victims would realise that they have been scammed only when they fail to receive the products or when the sellers become uncontactable.

“We would like to remind members of the public to only purchase Pokemon trading cards from authorised sellers on online platforms and physical retail stores,” said the police, adding that payments should not be made prior to receiving or inspecting the products.

The police also warned against red flags such as large discounts offered for faster transactions.