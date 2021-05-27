Travellers from Australia's Victoria state must serve 7-day stay-home notice in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Australia's Victoria state have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 27).

This is part of tightened border control measures by Singapore, given the increase in Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

The rules will take effect from 11.59pm on Saturday (May 29).

Singapore citizens, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history in Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will be subject to a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence, and take a PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will not be allowed to enter the Republic.

All other travellers departing from Australia who have been in the country - excluding Victoria - in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of their SHN, said the MOH.

The ministry said Singapore will continue to adjust its border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of Covid-19 to the community as the global situation evolves.

It also advised travellers to visit the Safe Travel website (safetravel.ica.gov.sg) for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore, and to be prepared to be subject to the prevailing border measures upon entry.