Stay a step ahead of cancer with GREAT Cancer Guard

Cancer doesn’t stop for pandemics. While we make an effort to stay home to fight the spread of Covid-19, a disease such as cancer still remains the top killer in Singapore.

Cancer can affect anyone at any age. In fact, statistics show that one in four people in Singapore may develop cancer in their lifetime. This life-changing diagnosis will not just place a massive burden on you and your family’s mental and emotional health, but also on your finances.

Long-term care and treatment to battle cancer are likely to chalk up hefty medical bills. They could also affect your physical ability to work and earn a steady income. You may feel helpless and lost, but you can actually prepare yourself in aspects you have control over, such as getting financial support while you cope with cancer.

Besides, the current uncertainty in the job market means potentially losing your income and company medical insurance, which usually covers medical expenses for most employees. Hence, you can consider getting your own cancer coverage to safeguard your financial health.

The GREAT Cancer Guard covers all cancer stages

There is no predicting what type or which stage of cancer you could be diagnosed with. But on a positive note, vast medical advancements have enabled early detection of cancer, if any. Coupled with timely and proper treatment, recovery and survival rates have also improved.

Many people perceive that cancer insurance is covered in their health or critical illness insurance policies. However, not all insurance plans' coverage will provide adequate financial support during recovery from cancer.

One such plan that does, is the GREAT Cancer Guard by Great Eastern, an established insurance company in Singapore. It provides up to $200,000 of lump sum payout covering all stages of cancer*. Even if your cancer is detected at an early stage, this insurance plan provides 100 per cent payout, which helps cover the cost of your choice of treatment as soon as possible for a higher chance of recovery without having to stress over the cost.

The one-time payout also provides financial support for you and your family’s daily living expenses in the event that you are unable to work.

A premium that does not increase with age

With most health insurance plans, premiums increase as you get older and some insurers may base their premiums on a five-year age band.

However, with the GREAT Cancer Guard, its affordable premiums** are determined at the age you purchase the plan and do not increase with each passing birthday.

(Note: Premium amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar. To get the exact premium, age, gender, smoker status and plan type will be taken into consideration.)

Furthermore, the plan offers guaranteed renewal till you reach 85 years old, which is important as the risk of developing cancer increases with age.

Safeguard your financial health against cancer with a few clicks

Taking the first step to safeguard your financial health against cancer is quick and fuss-free. All you need is 10 minutes to fill in an online application and answer three health-related questions with no medical examination required.

Till June 30, enjoy 15 per cent off your premium for the first year. Terms and conditions apply. Click here to buy now.

Find out more about the GREAT Cancer Guard here.

Notes and disclaimers:

*All cancer stages refer to the diagnosis of early, intermediate or major cancers. Cancer payouts vary according to the plan type chosen. Exclusions apply.

**The premium amount is determined at the age of entry and does not increase with each passing birthday. However, the premium rates are not guaranteed and may be adjusted based on future experience of the plan. Adjusted rates, if any, will be advised prior to policy renewals.

All ages specified refer to age next birthday.

This is only product information provided by Great Eastern. You may wish to seek advice from a qualified adviser before buying the product. If you choose not to seek advice from a qualified adviser, you should consider whether the product is suitable for you. Buying health insurance products that are not suitable for you may impact your ability to finance your future healthcare needs. If you decide that the policy is not suitable after purchasing the policy, you may terminate the policy in accordance with the free-look provision, if any, and the insurer may recover from you any expense incurred by the insurer in underwriting the policy.

GREAT Cancer Guard is underwritten by The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited. Terms and conditions apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.