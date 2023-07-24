State of play of museums and galleries in Singapore after Covid-19

Singapore – There is an entire ecosystem of public and private museums and galleries in Singapore, ranging from the National Museum to the Singapore Musical Box Museum at the Thian Hock Keng temple in Telok Ayer Street, and from the National Gallery Singapore to far-flung private spaces like Maya Gallery in the industrial units of Genting Lane.

All these suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, but used the downtime to experiment with new presentation techniques. In 2021, the Intan, a private home museum dedicated to Peranakan culture in Joo Chiat, created a Peranakan digital game based on its exhibits that was free to play but required players to pay a nominal sum to buy new lives or items. The National Gallery Singapore came up with the Gallery Wellness Festival in 2022, which incorporated art appreciation with other practices like mindful walks, guided body movements and perfume making, to attract people interested in wellness who might not have as much of an affinity with art.