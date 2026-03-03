State banquet showcases ‘deep flavours’ of South Korean-Singapore partnership

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (right) hosting a state banquet in honour of visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on March 2.

SINGAPORE - Foodies would likely have watched or heard of the Netflix hit show Culinary Class Wars from South Korea.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is a fan, as he shared in a toast speech during the state banquet he hosted in honour of visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on March 2.

The show, which saw its second season conclude in January, pits famous chefs known as “white spoons” against lesser-known chefs or underdogs known as “black spoons”.

“I must admit too, as someone who shares our national fascination with food, that I have been a fan of Culinary Class Wars, especially for its display of Korea’s dedication to craft and excellence,” he said.

The state banquet menu. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

A testament to this excellence is Jeju Hanwoo Striploin, which was served as the main dish at the state banquet.

Hanwoo beef is widely recognised as South Korea’s top-tier quality beef, thanks to Jeju island’s pristine environment and the dedication to high-quality breeding standards.

Singapore has been importing the beef from Jeju together with the island’s pork from December 2025 after the two countries upgraded bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in November 2025, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Apart from the beef, the guests at the banquet were treated to a menu featuring a fusion of South Korean and Singaporean flavours, such as butter poached lobster served with Korean rice cakes, samgyetang (ginseng chicken) essence soup, and a gula melaka and aged doenjang (fermented soyabean) custard.

(Clockwise from top left) Jeju Hanwoo Striploin, butter poached lobster served with Korean rice cakes, samgyetang (ginseng chicken) essence soup and gula melaka and aged doenjang (fermented soyabean) custard. PHOTOS: ST

Citing a Korean saying about friendship that goes “older is better, for doenjang and people”, President Tharman said that South Korea and Singapore’s friendship has “indeed acquired a richer and deeper flavour over half a century”.

He added that the two countries have built a partnership that will withstand storms and flourish and strengthen with every passing season.

President Tharman said that while Singapore and South Korea differ in geography, history and culture, their similarities run deep.

Both recognised early that their destiny lay in unlocking and maximising the potential of their people, placing education and skills at the centre of national development. They also turned outward, integrating into global markets and positioning themselves as hubs for trade and investment.

He added that both South Korea and Singapore have consistently prioritised innovation, upgrading from simple, labour-intensive economies to mastering new technologies and competing at the global frontier.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) proposing a toast to visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the state banquet on March 2. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Mr Tharman also said that Mr Lee’s visit gives substance to the bilateral strategic partnership.

In response, President Lee noted that the venue of the state banquet was Sentosa’s Capella Hotel, which was the venue for the historic summit in 2018 between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Capella hotel represents Singapore’s peace leadership of bringing together countries even with differing views,” said Mr Lee.

He added that he looked forward to Singapore’s continued support towards his government’s efforts to restart dialogue with North Korea and achieve peace on the Korean peninsula.