Start-ups showcase their solutions at Imdex Asia

SINGAPORE - Start-ups are getting a leg-up at the 13th International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia, or Imdex Asia, through a new platform to showcase their innovations.

The inaugural Imdex Asia Innovation Challenge, a partnership between organiser Experia and start-up accelerator Starburst, allows start-ups to showcase their solutions to more than 230 exhibitors at the event.

The biennial Imdex Asia, held from Wednesday to Friday at Changi Exhibition Centre, made its return after a pandemic-induced four-year hiatus.

“We really wanted to create a nexus between start-up companies and corporates so they can bring their solutions forward,” said Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia.

The Innovation Challenge comprises a series of realistic problem statements posed primarily by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), that calls for solutions within the naval and maritime defence industry.

Mr Julius Yeo, director for Asia at Starburst, said: “We worked with the RSN to identify four pain points they want to solve, and filtered those down to those that they may want to commercialise.”

After an extensive global search spanning more than 400 companies, eight start-up companies from seven countries were chosen to present their solutions at the exhibition. H3 Dynamics and Hydrov Singapore were the two local representatives.

The Innovation Challenge allowed Hydrov Singapore to showcase its solutions, despite the firm being a newcomer to the military and defence industry, said its chief operating officer James Ho.

“After looking at the problem statement, we felt we could help play a part in it,” he said.

The chance to participate at Imdex Asia also connects the firm to military contacts that they would have otherwise struggled to make, Mr Ho added.

Mr Harshavardhan Thakar, vice-president of robotics at H3 Dynamics, said the Innovation Challenge allowed the company to gain a better understanding of its global competition.

“We were exposed to start-ups around the world, allowing us to know exactly where our technology stands,” he said.

Mr Yeo told The Straits Times that for the eight start-ups, the journey does not end at Imdex Asia, adding that Starburst will continue to work with the eight companies and that this could potentially result in a contract.