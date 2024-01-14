Staring death in the face, S’pore hospice patients pass on memories through legacy videos

SINGAPORE – Before she died of lung cancer in December 2023, former nurse Rosalind Seet, 88, had several video clips recorded for her family. In these videos, she reminisced about her days as a nurse and her memories of Changi Hospital, where she used to work. There was also a clip of her enjoying a day at her day hospice, Oasis@Outram.

Watching the clips after her death, her son Lyndon Chew, 59, said he realised how much she enjoyed working as a nurse. When he was growing up, he would be in the car when his father drove his mother to and from work, but he knew little about her working life.

“After secondary school, she joined the nursing profession, and she retired as a nurse. She had a lot of adventures and stories to tell,” said the financial adviser, who has an older sister and younger brother. “If I miss her, I can watch the videos again.”

The clips are also meant for her seven grandchildren and five-year-old great-grandson. “If you don’t have something like that, some of the memories get lost,” said Mr Chew.

Ms Seet was among the 120 individuals who have had such legacy videos made for them by volunteers from Wings, a non-profit organisation focused on helping women to age well. It is a new initiative, an idea that came out of a digital skills course, that is slowly gaining acceptance here among seniors and those who are terminally ill.