StarHub users complain of log-in issues on Jan 20, some unable to watch EPL matches

SINGAPORE - StarHub users complained of log-in issues late on Jan 20, which prevented them from accessing the telco’s TV services.

Several users faced issues which extended until the early hours of Jan 21, with some telling The Straits Times that the incident had also prevented their viewing of English Premier League matches, as they were unable to access any service, and thus could not watch the football games.

The two EPL matches scheduled during the period the StarHub users had complained about were between Arsenal and Crystal Palace (Jan 20, 8.30pm Singapore time), as well as Brentford and Nottingham Forest (Jan 21, 1.30am Singapore time).

At about 12.12am on Jan 21, a StarHub user who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said her husband had experienced issues logging on to watch the EPL broadcast, and she had called the StarHub hotline for assistance.

“In the meantime, we tried to change our password, but the link to do so was not working. I waited at least 20 minutes to get technical assistance. Then, when I finally got through, I was told there was an overall problem,” she told ST.

“So we didn’t bother to try again after we were told it was an overall issue.”

Ms Lim added that she asked the StarHub representative if EPL subscribers would be compensated, but he was unable to provide an answer.

A Facebook post from StarHub on Jan 20 – which was the most recent on its page at the time – saw more than 10 complaints regarding such log-in issues.

Facebook user Zack Lim at 1.29am on Jan 21.“Wasted 30 minutes of my life reconnecting all the hardware, restarting, trying to log in, again and again. Then took me more than 30 minutes waiting on the phone line to confirm the server is down!”

Said user Kakao Cheng at 1.09am on Jan 21.“At least post to inform your users that TV services are down. Called StarHub customer care waited for 30 minutes then your agent tells me that there is an issue and to try logging into my TV box tomorrow.”