StarHub unveils three SIM-only mobile plans in product overhaul

Telco StarHub has streamlined its mobile plans from 10 to three, offering large data bundles that could help defend its market share, which could come under threat with the entry of a newcomer.

The product overhaul is StarHub's first since chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos took the helm in July.

From today, the telco will be selling only three new SIM-only mobile plans:

• $25 a month for 13GB of mobile data and 100 minutes of local talk-time;

• $50 a month for 40GB of mobile data and 300 minutes of local talk-time; and

• $80 a month for 70GB of mobile data and 500 minutes of local talk-time.

The plans come with bonus data of 10GB, which will expire after the first 12 months of signing up.

In comparison, consumers now paying $50 a month get 8GB of mobile data, with unlimited talk-time and unlimited weekend data.

All current plans at StarHub will be scrapped from today, though current subscribers will retain their existing plans.

Rival Circles.Life, a mobile virtual network operator, offers 26GB of mobile data and 100 minutes of talk-time for $48 a month.

In a statement, StarHub chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said: "We hate to admit it, but people do not rate telcos highly. This is a regrettable reality, and we are determined to earn back customers' trust and be the telco that they deserve."

Mr Buse said the mobile plan overhaul is just the beginning, with more product revamps to come. StarHub, which has 2.22 million subscribers as of September, is also scrapping all one-time administrative, activation and SIM card fees.

TPG Telecom, the fourth telco here, is expected to launch its service by the middle of next year.