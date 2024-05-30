StarHub internet outage reported in several areas; nearly 7,000 reports on Downdetector

SINGAPORE - StarHub customers on May 30 complained of a service outage that lasted at least two hours, during which some were unable to access the internet.

According to comments on StarHub’s Facebook page, customers reported outages in various areas across Singapore, including Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio, with some complaining on StarHub’s social media pages that it had disrupted their working from home.

Outage monitoring site Downdetector registered about 993 reports at 11.31am on May 30, peaking at 6,987 reports at 11.46am. Past 1pm, there were still more than 500 reports logged.

The Downdetector said it “monitors and analyses signals from platforms in real-time to automatically detect incidents and service disruptions in their very early stages”.