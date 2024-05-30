StarHub internet outage reported in several areas; nearly 7,000 reports on Downdetector

SINGAPORE - StarHub customers on May 30 complained of a service outage that lasted at least two hours, during which some were unable to access the internet.

According to comments on StarHub’s Facebook page, customers reported outages in various areas across Singapore, including Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio, with some complaining on StarHub’s social media pages that it had disrupted their working from home.

Outage monitoring site Downdetector registered about 993 reports at 11.31am on May 30, peaking at 6,987 reports at 11.46am. Past 1pm, there were still more than 500 reports logged.

The Downdetector said it “monitors and analyses signals from platforms in real-time to automatically detect incidents and service disruptions in their very early stages”.

A screengrab from monitoring site Downdetector taken at 1pm on May 30 showing StarHub outage reports. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR.SG

“I was in a work meeting call halfway when the Wi-Fi went down. Seriously speechless.” said Facebook user Kamichi Ko at 12.20pm.

At 12.16pm, StarHub said in a Facebook post that it was rectifying the issue with its fixed broadband services, apologising for the inconvenience.

In an update to the post at 12.40pm, it said the services had been “partially restored”, advising customers to turn their devices off and on again.

However, some commenters on the post said they still could not access the internet past 1pm.

The Straits Times has contacted StarHub for more information.

