Stargazers hoping to catch cosmic event of the century

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of hopeful stargazers will flock to Marina South Pier early on Saturday morning (July 28) to catch the cosmic event of the century - the longest total lunar eclipse and the alignment of Mars with the Earth and Sun.

In a community-led event organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the local astronomy community SingAstro, members of the public are invited to watch the celestial events at Marina South Pier's roof garden throughout the night.

Sixteen telescopes have been provided by SingAstro for the public to freely see these heavenly bodies, which also include the planets Saturn, Venus and Jupiter.

SingAstro member Chin Zong Yang, 26, said: "Tonight's lunar eclipse will be special because it is the longest of the century - lasting one hour and 43 minutes - in addition to the Mars opposition."

The Mars opposition occurs when the Sun, Earth and Mars align in a straight line. At 57 million kilometres from Earth, this means that Mars, at the point of its orbit, is closest to our planet.

"But for the two events to coincide on the same day," Mr Chin added. "I feel very lucky and excited to facilitate the viewing of this rare event for the public."

SingAstro is expecting more than 500 people to turn up at the roof garden.

At 1.13 am, the moon will begin to pass through the Earth's shadow, darkening gradually, although the darkening will not be apparent to the naked eye.

But at 3.30 am, a "blood moon" will start to appear. As the moon enters the Earth's umbra, the darkest part of Earth's shadow, its rocky surface will start to turn coppery-red.

Twelve students from the astronomy club of the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, planned to capture the moon’s transformation in a video live stream for YouTube.

The club's 14-year-old vice-president, Jia Chen, said he and his team are excited to capture a "very rare occasion" and hopes the livestream will be successful.

Mr Joakim Michael Mathews, 32, a member of SingAstro who has been an avid skywatcher for more than a decade, said: "Fingers crossed, I hope for clear skies tonight."